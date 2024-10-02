Yogi Adityanath Advocates Swadeshi Products, Announces Discounts on Khadi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a significant 25% discount on khadi products, effective for 108 days, to promote the use of 'swadeshi' (Indian) goods. This announcement was made during a gathering at Gandhi Ashram on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister emphasized that using and gifting swadeshi products not only spurs employment but also aligns with India's vision of self-reliance. He related this vision to the Gram Swaraj campaign of Mahatma Gandhi, urging citizens to prioritize local products over foreign ones, especially during festive seasons.

Adityanath highlighted the enduring relevance of Gandhi's principles in today's context, including cleanliness and women empowerment under the Swachh Bharat Mission launched by PM Modi. He paid tributes to Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, citing their contributions to India's independence and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)