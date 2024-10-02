Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Advocates Swadeshi Products, Announces Discounts on Khadi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared a 25% discount on khadi products for 108 days, encouraging the use of 'swadeshi' items. He made this announcement on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, emphasizing the importance of local goods for self-reliance and employment generation, aligning with PM Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-10-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 12:22 IST
Yogi Adityanath Advocates Swadeshi Products, Announces Discounts on Khadi
announcement
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a significant 25% discount on khadi products, effective for 108 days, to promote the use of 'swadeshi' (Indian) goods. This announcement was made during a gathering at Gandhi Ashram on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister emphasized that using and gifting swadeshi products not only spurs employment but also aligns with India's vision of self-reliance. He related this vision to the Gram Swaraj campaign of Mahatma Gandhi, urging citizens to prioritize local products over foreign ones, especially during festive seasons.

Adityanath highlighted the enduring relevance of Gandhi's principles in today's context, including cleanliness and women empowerment under the Swachh Bharat Mission launched by PM Modi. He paid tributes to Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, citing their contributions to India's independence and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024