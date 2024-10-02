PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Self-Reliant Gaushala and Launches Development Projects Worth Rs 685 Crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Lal Tipara Gaushala' with Bio-CNG plant in Gwalior and launched several development projects worth Rs 685 crore in Madhya Pradesh on Swachhta Diwas. The gaushala, India's first self-reliant cow shelter, can produce three tonnes of natural gas and 20 tonnes of organic manure daily.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the 'Lal Tipara Gaushala' in Gwalior and unveiled a Bio-CNG plant capable of producing three tonnes of natural gas daily using cow dung. This initiative, a collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation, marks India's first modern and self-reliant cow shelter.
The gaushala will also produce 20 tonnes of high-quality organic manure daily, supported by the IOC for its operation and maintenance. Developed for Rs 32 crore from IOC's corporate social responsibility funds, an additional hectare of land has been reserved for future expansion.
On the occasion of Swachhta Diwas, Modi also launched various development projects across Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 685 crore, including sewerage and water supply schemes under the Swachh Bharat Mission and AMRUT Yojana. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the event via video conference from Bhopal.
