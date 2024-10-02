Telangana Leaders Honor Mahatma Gandhi's Legacy on Birth Anniversary

In a profound show of respect, Telangana's top leaders commemorated Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led the tributes by laying flowers at Bapu Ghat, paying homage to the Father of the Nation.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy further joined in the reverence, highlighting Gandhi's enduring ideals of truth and non-violence. Additionally, leaders remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri, India's second prime minister, who shares the same birth anniversary.

