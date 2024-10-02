Left Menu

Telangana Leaders Honor Mahatma Gandhi's Legacy on Birth Anniversary

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy honored Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary by paying floral tributes at Bapu Ghat. Union Minister Kishan Reddy also paid homage at Gandhi Statue in Secunderabad, acknowledging Gandhi's principles of truth and non-violence. Leaders also remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri, born on the same day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:29 IST
Telangana Leaders Honor Mahatma Gandhi's Legacy on Birth Anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

In a profound show of respect, Telangana's top leaders commemorated Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led the tributes by laying flowers at Bapu Ghat, paying homage to the Father of the Nation.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy further joined in the reverence, highlighting Gandhi's enduring ideals of truth and non-violence. Additionally, leaders remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri, India's second prime minister, who shares the same birth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024