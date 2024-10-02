Telangana Leaders Honor Mahatma Gandhi's Legacy on Birth Anniversary
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy honored Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary by paying floral tributes at Bapu Ghat. Union Minister Kishan Reddy also paid homage at Gandhi Statue in Secunderabad, acknowledging Gandhi's principles of truth and non-violence. Leaders also remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri, born on the same day.
In a profound show of respect, Telangana's top leaders commemorated Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on Wednesday.
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led the tributes by laying flowers at Bapu Ghat, paying homage to the Father of the Nation.
Union Minister Kishan Reddy further joined in the reverence, highlighting Gandhi's enduring ideals of truth and non-violence. Additionally, leaders remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri, India's second prime minister, who shares the same birth anniversary.
