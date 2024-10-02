Leaders Pay Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Birth Anniversary

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Governor Varma visited Bapu Ghat and offered floral tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by his ministerial colleagues, also paid floral tributes at the same venue.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy expressed his respects via social media platform 'X' by posting about his tribute at the Gandhi Statue in Secunderabad. He mentioned the enduring inspiration of Gandhi's ideals of truth, non-violence, and selfless service. Additionally, Kishan Reddy and Revanth Reddy paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri, born on the same day.

