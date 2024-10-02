Leaders Pay Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Birth Anniversary
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister Kishan Reddy paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. They visited Bapu Ghat in Telangana. They also honored India's second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, who shares the same birth date.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Governor Varma visited Bapu Ghat and offered floral tributes to the Father of the Nation.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by his ministerial colleagues, also paid floral tributes at the same venue.
Union Minister Kishan Reddy expressed his respects via social media platform 'X' by posting about his tribute at the Gandhi Statue in Secunderabad. He mentioned the enduring inspiration of Gandhi's ideals of truth, non-violence, and selfless service. Additionally, Kishan Reddy and Revanth Reddy paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri, born on the same day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana's Vision: Continuity and Change under CM A Revanth Reddy
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils MSME Policy-2024 to Boost Employment and Sector Growth
Supreme Court Denies Transfer of Revanth Reddy's Trial in Cash-for-Vote Case
SC refuses to transfer trial in 2015 cash-for-vote case involving CM A Revanth Reddy and others from Telangana to Bhopal.
Plea seeking transfer of trial in 2015 cash-for-vote case has been filed with 'political motive': Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy tells SC.