Celebs Slam Politician's Baseless Claims in Samantha-Naga Divorce

The former couple, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, outspokenly refuted Telangana minister Konda Surekha's claims linking senior politician KT Ramarao to their divorce.

Samantha took to Instagram to emphasize there was no political conspiracy behind their split, announced in 2021, while Chaitanya echoed her sentiments, labeling Surekha's remarks as "ridiculous."

The actors have received support from Telugu film industry peers, criticizing the politicization of personal matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)