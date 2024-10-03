Left Menu

Celebs Slam Politician's Baseless Claims in Samantha-Naga Divorce

Former actor couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have responded firmly to Telangana minister Konda Surekha's claims implicating political figures in their 2021 divorce. Both actors clarified the separation was mutual and free of political influence, receiving widespread support from colleagues. Surekha's remarks were widely criticized as baseless.

Updated: 03-10-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:41 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The former couple, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, outspokenly refuted Telangana minister Konda Surekha's claims linking senior politician KT Ramarao to their divorce.

Samantha took to Instagram to emphasize there was no political conspiracy behind their split, announced in 2021, while Chaitanya echoed her sentiments, labeling Surekha's remarks as "ridiculous."

The actors have received support from Telugu film industry peers, criticizing the politicization of personal matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

