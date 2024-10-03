Trailblazer Payal Kapadia: The Cinematic Maestro on TIME100 Next 2024

Celebrated filmmaker Payal Kapadia has been recognized on the prestigious TIME100 Next 2024 list, highlighting her as one of the world's most influential figures. The director's latest work, 'All We Imagine As Light', not only clinched the Cannes Grand Prix but also made history as the first Indian film in 30 years to compete at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival.

Ayushmann Khurrana, a renowned actor and singer, lauded Kapadia in TIME magazine for her exceptional talent and authenticity in depicting the human experience through film. 'Her movie is a master class of emotions,' Khurrana remarked, emphasizing the resonance of her storytelling across borders and languages.

Released recently across France and select Indian cinemas, 'All We Imagine As Light' narrates the journey of two Kerala nurses in Mumbai, strengthening Indo-French cinematic ties. As her cinematic excellence captures global acknowledgment, Kapadia continues to inspire other artists and filmmakers to realize their visions.

