Controversy Surrounding Telangana Minister's Comments Heats Up

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha made headlines after retracting her controversial comments about BRS leader K T Rama Rao. The controversy erupted when Surekha linked Rao to the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, drawing significant backlash from the film industry.

Prominent figures like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Prakash Raj criticized the minister, prompting her to clarify that her statements were made in an emotional response to comments about her from the BRS leader. Despite withdrawing her comments, Surekha insists on an apology from Rao for the remarks made against her.

As the situation escalates, it now involves legal notices, with Rama Rao demanding an unconditional apology or facing legal action. Meanwhile, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has appealed to the film fraternity to consider the issue resolved since the minister has retracted her statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)