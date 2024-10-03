Unveiling WittyLeaks: A Journey Through Journalism
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy released 'WittyLeaks,' a book by senior journalist A Saye Sekhar. The book is a humorous compilation of memoirs from Sekhar's journalism career since 1988, featuring untold stories of notable figures. Sekhar chronicled prominent leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has released 'WittyLeaks,' a book authored by senior journalist A Saye Sekhar. This publication showcases Sekhar's career in journalism, spanning from 1988 with the Eenadu Telugu daily, focusing on light-hearted anecdotes involving famous personalities.
Chief Minister Reddy applauded Sekhar's effort in compiling these stories, which transcend typical news coverage. The book highlights amusing and lesser-known tales of influential figures that have remained unpublished until now.
Saye Sekhar has expertly chronicled the lives of several chief ministers from both the undivided Andhra Pradesh and the current states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including figures like N T Rama Rao, M Channa Reddy, N Chandrababu Naidu, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, and K Chandrasekhar Rao.
