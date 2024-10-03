Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Keerikkadan Jose: A Tribute to Mohan Raj

Mohan Raj, famous for his role as Keerikkadan Jose, passed away at 70 in Kanjiramkulam. Renowned for his villainous portrayals in Malayalam cinema, his iconic performances in films like 'Kireedam' with Mohanlal, cemented his legacy. Tributes from peers highlight his personal virtues and career impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-10-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 20:49 IST
  • India

Mohan Raj, a veteran actor known by his stage name Keerikkadan Jose, passed away at his residence near Kanjiramkulam on Thursday, according to film industry sources. The actor, aged 70, succumbed to various ailments while receiving treatment at home.

Raj rose to prominence for his quintessential villainous role as 'Keerikkadan Jose' in the acclaimed Mohanlal-starrer 'Kireedam.' His career spanned more than three decades, gracing Malayalam cinema with numerous memorable villain roles. Among his notable works are films like Uppukandam Brothers, Chenkol, Aaram Thampuran, and Narasimham.

Expressing their condolences were Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan. Mohanlal shared a poignant tribute on Facebook, commending Raj's talent and personal character. Actor Mammootty also offered his sympathies, recognizing Raj's significant contributions to the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

