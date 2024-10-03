India Celebrates Language Diversity with Classical Status Conferment

In a significant cultural milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the Union Cabinet would be bestowing classical language status on Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit. This decision underscores the government's dedication to preserving India's vibrant linguistic diversity.

Prime Minister Modi expressed immense pride and joy at this conferment, emphasizing the role of these languages in safeguarding India's profound cultural heritage. He highlighted the historical and cultural significance each language embodies, marking them as custodians of the nation's rich tapestry.

He congratulated the speakers of these languages, noting that granting classical status not only honors these languages but also encourages a broader audience to embrace them, further enriching India's diverse cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)