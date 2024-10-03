Left Menu

India Celebrates Language Diversity with Classical Status Conferment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the conferral of classical language status upon Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit. This move highlights the government's commitment to preserving and popularizing regional languages and acknowledges the rich cultural contributions of these languages to India's history and heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:51 IST
India Celebrates Language Diversity with Classical Status Conferment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the Union Cabinet would be bestowing classical language status on Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit. This decision underscores the government's dedication to preserving India's vibrant linguistic diversity.

Prime Minister Modi expressed immense pride and joy at this conferment, emphasizing the role of these languages in safeguarding India's profound cultural heritage. He highlighted the historical and cultural significance each language embodies, marking them as custodians of the nation's rich tapestry.

He congratulated the speakers of these languages, noting that granting classical status not only honors these languages but also encourages a broader audience to embrace them, further enriching India's diverse cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024