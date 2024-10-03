Marathi Secures 'Classical Language' Status Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

The Indian government's decision to grant 'classical language' status to Marathi has been met with widespread support among Maharashtra's leadership. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies hailed the decision, which aligns with a long-standing demand from the region.

The Union Cabinet approved the status for several languages, including Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali. This move comes ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, spurring political momentum for the state's cultural heritage.

The decision recognizes the historical significance and rich literary tradition of Marathi, fulfilling a demand that has persisted for over a decade. Political leaders and cultural activists see this as a step towards preserving Maharashtrian heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)