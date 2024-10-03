Left Menu

Marathi Secures 'Classical Language' Status Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

The Indian government has granted 'classical language' status to Marathi, among other languages, just before the Maharashtra assembly elections. This move has been praised by local leaders like Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, acknowledging a long-standing demand to recognize Marathi's rich linguistic heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's decision to grant 'classical language' status to Marathi has been met with widespread support among Maharashtra's leadership. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies hailed the decision, which aligns with a long-standing demand from the region.

The Union Cabinet approved the status for several languages, including Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali. This move comes ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, spurring political momentum for the state's cultural heritage.

The decision recognizes the historical significance and rich literary tradition of Marathi, fulfilling a demand that has persisted for over a decade. Political leaders and cultural activists see this as a step towards preserving Maharashtrian heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

