Left Menu

Gorakshapeeth Celebrates Sharadiya Navratri with Sacred Rituals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Vedic rituals at Gorakshapeeth for the first day of Sharadiya Navratri. The ceremony involved the installation of a ceremonial 'kalash' and concluded with the worship of Maa Shailputri and Maa Jagatjanani. A grand procession followed within the temple premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:45 IST
Gorakshapeeth Celebrates Sharadiya Navratri with Sacred Rituals
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the auspicious first day 'Pratipada' of Sharadiya Navratri with special rituals at Gorakshapeeth on Thursday.

The ceremony, conducted with Vedic rituals, adhered to the ancient traditions of the Peeth, as stated in an official release. Adityanath, who also serves as the Gorakshapeethadhiswar, ceremonially installed the 'kalash' amidst Vedic chants.

The day's religious activities included the worship of Maa Shailputri, concluding with rituals dedicated to Maa Jagatjanani, 'Devi Paath,' and 'aarti.' Earlier, a grand Kalash Shobha Yatra, led by Yogi Kamalnath, the temple's head priest, featured a procession of saints and sages to Bhim Sarovar, accompanied by traditional musical instruments and chants of Maa Durga's name.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024