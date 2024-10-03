Gorakshapeeth Celebrates Sharadiya Navratri with Sacred Rituals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the auspicious first day 'Pratipada' of Sharadiya Navratri with special rituals at Gorakshapeeth on Thursday.

The ceremony, conducted with Vedic rituals, adhered to the ancient traditions of the Peeth, as stated in an official release. Adityanath, who also serves as the Gorakshapeethadhiswar, ceremonially installed the 'kalash' amidst Vedic chants.

The day's religious activities included the worship of Maa Shailputri, concluding with rituals dedicated to Maa Jagatjanani, 'Devi Paath,' and 'aarti.' Earlier, a grand Kalash Shobha Yatra, led by Yogi Kamalnath, the temple's head priest, featured a procession of saints and sages to Bhim Sarovar, accompanied by traditional musical instruments and chants of Maa Durga's name.

(With inputs from agencies.)