Kick 2: Salman Khan Returns for Action-Packed Sequel

Superstar Salman Khan and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala have officially announced the sequel to their 2014 blockbuster film 'Kick'.

The announcement comes as the pair are working on another project, 'Sikandar', directed by A R Murugadoss and produced under Nadiadwala's production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The studio shared the exciting news of 'Kick 2' via Instagram, featuring a photo of Khan on the sets of 'Sikandar'. The film 'Kick', released in 2014, marked Nadiadwala's directorial debut and was a massive success, entering the Rs 200 crore club. Salman Khan will reprise his role in 'Sikandar', featuring prominent actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj, with a release date set for Eid 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)