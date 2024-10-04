Nita Ambani Celebrates Landmark Year for NMACC

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, celebrated the first anniversary of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The event, attended by prominent personalities including Mukesh Ambani and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, underscored the centre's role in showcasing India's cultural richness.

During the celebration, Nita Ambani expressed heartfelt gratitude to the artists and audiences who have been part of the centre's journey. She emphasized the centre's commitment to promoting Indian arts and crafts, having hosted 670 artists and numerous ground-breaking exhibitions in the past year.

Located in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, the NMACC features state-of-the-art facilities, including the Grand Theatre and the Art House. The centre continues to be a beacon for visual and performing arts, enhancing India's global cultural footprint.

