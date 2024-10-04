Left Menu

Nita Ambani Celebrates Landmark Year for NMACC

Nita Ambani marked the anniversary of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, highlighting its achievements in promoting the arts. Established in 2023, NMACC hosted over a million visitors and 700 shows. Ambani expressed gratitude to global artists and celebrated India's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 23:20 IST
Nita Ambani Celebrates Landmark Year for NMACC
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, celebrated the first anniversary of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The event, attended by prominent personalities including Mukesh Ambani and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, underscored the centre's role in showcasing India's cultural richness.

During the celebration, Nita Ambani expressed heartfelt gratitude to the artists and audiences who have been part of the centre's journey. She emphasized the centre's commitment to promoting Indian arts and crafts, having hosted 670 artists and numerous ground-breaking exhibitions in the past year.

Located in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, the NMACC features state-of-the-art facilities, including the Grand Theatre and the Art House. The centre continues to be a beacon for visual and performing arts, enhancing India's global cultural footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024