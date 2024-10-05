'The Running Man' Returns: A Star-Studded Remake in the Works

Katy O'Brian, known for her role in ''The Mandalorian'', will take on a leading part opposite Glen Powell in the remake of ''The Running Man''. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Edgar Wright, the movie revisits the dystopian future of Stephen King's novel.

In this new adaptation, Powell steps into the shoes of Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic character from the 1987 film. The plot revolves around a twisted TV show where criminals named 'runners' attempt to evade professional killers.

Wright, celebrated for films like ''Baby Driver'' and ''Hot Fuzz'', has co-written the script alongside Michael Bacall. He will also produce the movie with Simon Kinberg and Nira Park, promising a fresh take on the chilling narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)