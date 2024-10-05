Left Menu

'The Running Man' Returns: A Star-Studded Remake in the Works

Actor Katy O'Brian is set to star alongside Glen Powell in Edgar Wright's remake of 'The Running Man'. Originally played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, this sci-fi action film continues to follow a dystopian future game show. Wright co-wrote the script and will produce the film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-10-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 11:16 IST
'The Running Man' Returns: A Star-Studded Remake in the Works
  • Country:
  • United States

Katy O'Brian, known for her role in ''The Mandalorian'', will take on a leading part opposite Glen Powell in the remake of ''The Running Man''. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Edgar Wright, the movie revisits the dystopian future of Stephen King's novel.

In this new adaptation, Powell steps into the shoes of Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic character from the 1987 film. The plot revolves around a twisted TV show where criminals named 'runners' attempt to evade professional killers.

Wright, celebrated for films like ''Baby Driver'' and ''Hot Fuzz'', has co-written the script alongside Michael Bacall. He will also produce the movie with Simon Kinberg and Nira Park, promising a fresh take on the chilling narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024