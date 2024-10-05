Anne Hathaway Returns to Genovia in 'The Princess Diaries 3'

Anne Hathaway is set to return to the fictional kingdom of Genovia for the third installment of the popular film franchise 'The Princess Diaries'.

The Oscar-winning actor, who gained stardom from her role as Mia Thermopolis in both the 2001 original and the 2004 sequel, will once again assume her royal persona, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

Hathaway announced the new movie to her followers on Instagram, saying, 'Miracles happen.. Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues.'

Adele Lim, acclaimed for her screenwriting successes in 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Raya and the Last Dragon', will direct the movie for Disney. Flora Greeson has penned the most recent draft of the screenplay.

'As a diehard fan of the original 'Princess Diaries,' I'm beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenets of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide,' Lim shared in a statement.

Originally inspired by Meg Cabot's young adult book series, 'The Princess Diaries' began as a film directed by Garry Marshall in 2001, with Hathaway playing Mia, a socially awkward teen learning about her newfound identity as the heir to the Genovian throne under the guidance of Queen Clarisse Renaldi, portrayed by Julie Andrews.

The movie's sequel, 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement', came in 2004, featuring Chris Pine alongside Hathaway. Debra Martin Chase returns as a producer for the third film, while Hathaway's Somewhere Pictures is also co-producing. Naia Cucukov and Melissa Stack will serve as executive producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)