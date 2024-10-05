Left Menu

Anne Hathaway Returns to Genovia in 'The Princess Diaries 3'

Anne Hathaway is set to reprise her role as Mia Thermopolis in 'The Princess Diaries 3'. Directed by Adele Lim, the film continues the tale of Genovia. Hathaway shared the news on Instagram, expressing excitement for the sequel that celebrates female power and mentorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-10-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 13:36 IST
Anne Hathaway Returns to Genovia in 'The Princess Diaries 3'
  • Country:
  • United States

Anne Hathaway is set to return to the fictional kingdom of Genovia for the third installment of the popular film franchise 'The Princess Diaries'.

The Oscar-winning actor, who gained stardom from her role as Mia Thermopolis in both the 2001 original and the 2004 sequel, will once again assume her royal persona, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

Hathaway announced the new movie to her followers on Instagram, saying, 'Miracles happen.. Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues.'

Adele Lim, acclaimed for her screenwriting successes in 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Raya and the Last Dragon', will direct the movie for Disney. Flora Greeson has penned the most recent draft of the screenplay.

'As a diehard fan of the original 'Princess Diaries,' I'm beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenets of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide,' Lim shared in a statement.

Originally inspired by Meg Cabot's young adult book series, 'The Princess Diaries' began as a film directed by Garry Marshall in 2001, with Hathaway playing Mia, a socially awkward teen learning about her newfound identity as the heir to the Genovian throne under the guidance of Queen Clarisse Renaldi, portrayed by Julie Andrews.

The movie's sequel, 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement', came in 2004, featuring Chris Pine alongside Hathaway. Debra Martin Chase returns as a producer for the third film, while Hathaway's Somewhere Pictures is also co-producing. Naia Cucukov and Melissa Stack will serve as executive producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024