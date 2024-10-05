Sonam Wangchuk's Indefinite Fast for Ladakh's Rights

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent climate activist, teamed up with Sajjad Hussain Kargili from the Kargil Democratic Alliance, to initiate an indefinite fast demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh. Their protest awaits a venue, as officials have yet to authorize their sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Despite the absence of a governmental response to meet high-level officials, the duo urges other leaders from Ladakh to join in. Wangchuk's 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', orchestrated by the Leh Apex Body, continues its advocacy for Ladakh's statehood and constitutional recognition, garnering prolonged support from regional alliances.

Previously, Wangchuk along with 150 supporters faced detentions at Delhi's Singhu border, but were subsequently taken to Rajghat and released. Their movement cries out for wider support and recognition of Ladakh's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)