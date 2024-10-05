Left Menu

Sonam Wangchuk's Indefinite Fast for Ladakh's Rights

Sonam Wangchuk and Sajjad Hussain Kargili lead an indefinite fast for Ladakh's Sixth Schedule status. Awaiting permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, they urge participation. Despite detentions, the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' seeks statehood for Ladakh and constitutional inclusion, driven by Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent climate activist, teamed up with Sajjad Hussain Kargili from the Kargil Democratic Alliance, to initiate an indefinite fast demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh. Their protest awaits a venue, as officials have yet to authorize their sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Despite the absence of a governmental response to meet high-level officials, the duo urges other leaders from Ladakh to join in. Wangchuk's 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', orchestrated by the Leh Apex Body, continues its advocacy for Ladakh's statehood and constitutional recognition, garnering prolonged support from regional alliances.

Previously, Wangchuk along with 150 supporters faced detentions at Delhi's Singhu border, but were subsequently taken to Rajghat and released. Their movement cries out for wider support and recognition of Ladakh's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

