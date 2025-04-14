UP Police Officers Suspended Over Negligence in Grievance Redressal
Three police personnel in Uttar Pradesh were suspended for allegedly falsifying a resolution report on public grievance redressal. Pushpa Gautam, a university officer, complained of harassment. The complaint was dismissed prematurely, and an incorrect photo was used in the report. Senior officials stressed the need for careful grievance handling.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, three Uttar Pradesh Police officers have faced suspension due to alleged misconduct involving the state's public grievance redressal portal. The issue arose when Pushpa Gautam, an administrative officer at Bundelkhand University, lodged a complaint citing harassment by colleagues.
The grievance, registered on March 23 through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS), was directed to the University police outpost. However, outpost in-charge A K Dixit quickly dismissed it as an 'internal university matter' and uploaded a resolution by April 6 without properly investigating the accusations.
Complicating matters further, the associated documents incorrectly featured a photograph of another woman rather than Gautam. This oversight was discovered when Gautam escalated the matter to higher authorities, revealing the mishandling. Consequently, the officials involved, including Nawabad Police Station's Inspector Jitendra Singh, faced suspension, with departmental proceedings underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mega Environmental Negligence: Reflections on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy
Negligence and Lax Oversight Fuel Fireworks Disaster in West Bengal
Negligence and Preventable Causes Highlighted in Karnataka's Maternal Deaths Report
Outrage in Kerala Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Protests Erupt Over Alleged Hospital Negligence in Pregnant Woman's Death