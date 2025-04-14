UP Police Officers Suspended Over Negligence in Grievance Redressal

In a recent development, three Uttar Pradesh Police officers have faced suspension due to alleged misconduct involving the state's public grievance redressal portal. The issue arose when Pushpa Gautam, an administrative officer at Bundelkhand University, lodged a complaint citing harassment by colleagues.

The grievance, registered on March 23 through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS), was directed to the University police outpost. However, outpost in-charge A K Dixit quickly dismissed it as an 'internal university matter' and uploaded a resolution by April 6 without properly investigating the accusations.

Complicating matters further, the associated documents incorrectly featured a photograph of another woman rather than Gautam. This oversight was discovered when Gautam escalated the matter to higher authorities, revealing the mishandling. Consequently, the officials involved, including Nawabad Police Station's Inspector Jitendra Singh, faced suspension, with departmental proceedings underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)