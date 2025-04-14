Darshan Over Discourse: Shinde Prioritizes Ambedkar Tribute Amid Speaker List Snub

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde downplayed the significance of not being listed as a speaker at a Chaityabhoomi event, asserting that honoring B R Ambedkar was a higher priority than delivering a speech.

Responding to queries, Shinde emphasized, "Taking Babasaheb's darshan exceeds the significance of the speech," underscoring his reverence for Ambedkar.

Amid speculations of tension within the Mahayuti coalition, Shinde dismissed any notions of discord, affirming the unity and focus of his cooperation with Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

