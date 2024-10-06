NTPC's Green Drive: Wildlife Week Awareness in Assam

In a significant move towards environmental conservation, the state-run power giant NTPC has partnered with Assam Forest Department to promote Wildlife Week, celebrated annually from October 2 to 8.

The collaboration resulted in a day-long awareness program at Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary, in collaboration with the Divisional Forest Office of Kokrajhar district, aimed at educating local communities and students on wildlife conservation.

NTPC Bongaigaon Head of Project Akhilesh Singh emphasized their sustainable development efforts, which include extensive tree planting initiatives, strengthening community ties through proactive environmental actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)