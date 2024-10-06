NTPC's Green Drive: Wildlife Week Awareness in Assam
NTPC has teamed up with Assam Forest Department for Wildlife Week, organizing an awareness campaign at Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary. The event included student activities and highlighted local biodiversity conservation efforts, contributing to NTPC's sustainable development goals and fostering community relations.
In a significant move towards environmental conservation, the state-run power giant NTPC has partnered with Assam Forest Department to promote Wildlife Week, celebrated annually from October 2 to 8.
The collaboration resulted in a day-long awareness program at Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary, in collaboration with the Divisional Forest Office of Kokrajhar district, aimed at educating local communities and students on wildlife conservation.
NTPC Bongaigaon Head of Project Akhilesh Singh emphasized their sustainable development efforts, which include extensive tree planting initiatives, strengthening community ties through proactive environmental actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
