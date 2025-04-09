Women Miners in Peru Combat Deforestation with Mercury-Free Gold Technology
As gold prices surge, illegal mining in South America is destroying forests and polluting rivers. However, women miners in Peru are pioneering mercury-free technology that improves yields and promotes sustainable practices. With rising gold prices and sustainable buying options, these women are leading a transformation in Peruvian gold mining.
In the wake of soaring gold prices, illegal mining in South America has wreaked havoc on forests and waterways.
Despite this, a group of pioneering women miners in eastern Peru is shifting the narrative by using mercury-free technology to extract gold.
These innovative miners are paving the way for a sustainable future while benefiting from increased yields and addressing major environmental concerns.
