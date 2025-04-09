Left Menu

Women Miners in Peru Combat Deforestation with Mercury-Free Gold Technology

As gold prices surge, illegal mining in South America is destroying forests and polluting rivers. However, women miners in Peru are pioneering mercury-free technology that improves yields and promotes sustainable practices. With rising gold prices and sustainable buying options, these women are leading a transformation in Peruvian gold mining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:03 IST
Women Miners in Peru Combat Deforestation with Mercury-Free Gold Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of soaring gold prices, illegal mining in South America has wreaked havoc on forests and waterways.

Despite this, a group of pioneering women miners in eastern Peru is shifting the narrative by using mercury-free technology to extract gold.

These innovative miners are paving the way for a sustainable future while benefiting from increased yields and addressing major environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025