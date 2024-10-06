Zendaya Teases Time Leap in 'Euphoria' Season 3

Zendaya, star of HBO's hit series 'Euphoria', has hinted at what fans can expect from the show's third season. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress revealed that the forthcoming episodes will feature a significant time jump from the last season's high school setting.

In her role as both lead actress and executive producer, Zendaya emphasized the importance of moving beyond high school drama. Though plot specifics remain under wraps, she described the upcoming narrative shift as 'fascinating', presenting an exciting exploration of characters' lives in adulthood.

Season three, slated to start production in January 2025, will welcome back series regulars including Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney, despite cast changes following the tragic passing of Angus Cloud. Fans eagerly await the developments in this next chapter of 'Euphoria'.

