Pawan Kalyan Champions Sanatana Dharma in Tamil Nadu

Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has emphasized Tamil Nadu's rich spiritual tradition, describing it as the land of 'siddhars and saints.'

He expressed his convictions in a social media post, noting that his late father was a devoted follower of Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Saradha Devi, and Swami Vivekananda. Kalyan shared that his father introduced him and his siblings to kriya yoga, and often visited spiritual sites in Chennai and Tiruvannamalai.

He passionately declared himself an 'unapologetic Sanatani Hindu,' indirectly responding to comments made by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Kalyan warned against any attempts to undermine Sanatana Dharma, prompting a cryptic response from Udhayanidhi.

