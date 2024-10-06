Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan Champions Sanatana Dharma in Tamil Nadu

Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, highlights Tamil Nadu's spiritual heritage, calling it a land of 'siddhars and saints.' A proud Sanatani Hindu, Kalyan recalls his father's devotion to spiritual leaders and addresses recent comments by Tamil Nadu's Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has emphasized Tamil Nadu's rich spiritual tradition, describing it as the land of 'siddhars and saints.'

He expressed his convictions in a social media post, noting that his late father was a devoted follower of Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Saradha Devi, and Swami Vivekananda. Kalyan shared that his father introduced him and his siblings to kriya yoga, and often visited spiritual sites in Chennai and Tiruvannamalai.

He passionately declared himself an 'unapologetic Sanatani Hindu,' indirectly responding to comments made by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Kalyan warned against any attempts to undermine Sanatana Dharma, prompting a cryptic response from Udhayanidhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

