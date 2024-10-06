Left Menu

The Whodunit at the Nair Residence: A Tale of Theft and Arrest

The police arrested two suspects in the burglary at the home of esteemed writer M T Vasudevan Nair, where gold and diamond items were stolen. The suspects, Santha and Prakasan, were apprehended after extensive investigation. The theft reportedly took place between September 22 and 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:17 IST
Authorities made significant progress in a high-profile burglary case on Sunday as they apprehended two suspects connected to the theft at the residence of renowned writer M T Vasudevan Nair.

Nadakkavu police confirmed the arrest of Santha, a 48-year-old domestic worker at the Nair household, along with her close relative Prakasan, following an extensive investigation into the incident.

Valuables, including gold and diamond ornaments worth lakhs, were taken from Nair's residence, with the crime suspected to have occurred between September 22 and 30, as noted in a complaint filed by the writer's wife.

