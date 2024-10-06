The Whodunit at the Nair Residence: A Tale of Theft and Arrest

Authorities made significant progress in a high-profile burglary case on Sunday as they apprehended two suspects connected to the theft at the residence of renowned writer M T Vasudevan Nair.

Nadakkavu police confirmed the arrest of Santha, a 48-year-old domestic worker at the Nair household, along with her close relative Prakasan, following an extensive investigation into the incident.

Valuables, including gold and diamond ornaments worth lakhs, were taken from Nair's residence, with the crime suspected to have occurred between September 22 and 30, as noted in a complaint filed by the writer's wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)