DefConnect 4.0: Catalyzing India's Defence Innovation Journey
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate DefConnect 4.0, focusing on advancing indigenous innovation in India's defence sector. Organized by iDEX-DIO, the event at Delhi's Manekshaw Centre will host armed forces, industry leaders, and innovators. It includes showcases, discussions, and insights on recent budget announcements.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate DefConnect 4.0 at Delhi's Manekshaw Centre, a key event to advance indigenous innovation in India's defence sector.
Organized by iDEX-DIO, the event brings together diverse stakeholders including the armed forces, industry leaders, and innovators, aiming to foster collaboration and dialogue.
The event features technology showcases and sessions addressing recent budget announcements, with a focus on driving innovation and supporting India's ambitious defence ecosystem.
