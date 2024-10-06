DefConnect 4.0: Catalyzing India's Defence Innovation Journey

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate DefConnect 4.0 at Delhi's Manekshaw Centre, a key event to advance indigenous innovation in India's defence sector.

Organized by iDEX-DIO, the event brings together diverse stakeholders including the armed forces, industry leaders, and innovators, aiming to foster collaboration and dialogue.

The event features technology showcases and sessions addressing recent budget announcements, with a focus on driving innovation and supporting India's ambitious defence ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)