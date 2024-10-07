Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Young Man Electrocuted at Ramlila Fair

A 20-year-old man named Veeru died from electrocution while repairing an LED panel at a Ramlila fair in east Delhi. The incident occurred at the CBD Ground in Anand Vihar. Veeru was taken to Hedgewar Hospital, but was pronounced dead. Police have registered a case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 09:44 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Young Man Electrocuted at Ramlila Fair
Represtative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred at a Ramlila fair in east Delhi when a 20-year-old man was electrocuted while repairing an LED panel. The victim, identified as Veeru from Shahdara, succumbed to the accident on Sunday evening at the CBD Ground.

Authorities reported that Veeru was performing repair work at the event, which was organized near Karkardooma court in Anand Vihar, when he accidentally made contact with a live wire. Despite being rushed to Hedgewar Hospital, Veeru was declared dead by medical professionals.

Shwet Goel, a member of the organizing committee, confirmed that Veeru was employed by a vendor responsible for the installation of the LED panel. Police have since registered a case to investigate the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024