Tragedy Strikes: Young Man Electrocuted at Ramlila Fair

A tragic accident occurred at a Ramlila fair in east Delhi when a 20-year-old man was electrocuted while repairing an LED panel. The victim, identified as Veeru from Shahdara, succumbed to the accident on Sunday evening at the CBD Ground.

Authorities reported that Veeru was performing repair work at the event, which was organized near Karkardooma court in Anand Vihar, when he accidentally made contact with a live wire. Despite being rushed to Hedgewar Hospital, Veeru was declared dead by medical professionals.

Shwet Goel, a member of the organizing committee, confirmed that Veeru was employed by a vendor responsible for the installation of the LED panel. Police have since registered a case to investigate the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)