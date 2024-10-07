Mizoram Churches Unite to Form Council for Harmony

Major Christian denominations in Mizoram have united to form an influential body known as the Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM), with the goal of fostering harmony among the various churches in the state.

During a press conference held on Monday, the council's chairman, Rev. R. Vanlalnghaka, announced that the CCM was established by eight key churches, including the Mizoram Presbyterian Church, the Baptist Church of Mizoram, and the Evangelical Free Church of India. This step follows a series of strategic meetings aimed at creating a cohesive church community.

The council will be officially launched with a two-day business meeting at the Mission Veng local Presbyterian Church in Aizawl on October 26-27. The CCM is structured similarly to the North East India Christian Council and other regional councils. The council's primary mission is to promote unity, advocate for the societal reformation, and support governmental efforts in good governance. Rev. Dr. R. Lalbiakliana highlighted the council's goal to overcome doctrinal and traditional differences by establishing common ground. The initiative has been bolstered by a Rs 27 lakh contribution from various denominations for its interim budget, and plans are in place to establish a permanent office in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)