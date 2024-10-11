Tragedy at Colorado's Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine: Rescue Mission Underway

Tragedy struck at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Colorado when an elevator malfunction resulted in the death of one person, leaving 12 others trapped underground. The incident occurred at a tourist site within the historic gold mine located near Cripple Creek.

Rescue operations are currently being conducted with urgency, as confirmed by Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell. Colorado Governor Jared Polis stated that the state has dispatched resources to assist the county in ensuring a swift and safe resolution. An afternoon press conference is scheduled to provide additional updates.

The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine, which first opened in the 1800s and closed in the 1960s, continues to offer tours that allow visitors to explore 100 stories beneath the Earth's surface. During these tours, guests are able to observe gold veins and experience an underground tram ride. Despite this equipment failure, there has been no collapse, according to the governor's office and local authorities.

