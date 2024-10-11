Left Menu

Tragedy at Colorado's Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine: Rescue Mission Underway

An elevator malfunction at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Colorado led to the death of one person and left 12 people trapped underground. Rescue efforts are underway, with state resources being deployed to assist. The tourist site, a non-operational gold mine, is located near Cripple Creek.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denver | Updated: 11-10-2024 04:22 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 04:22 IST
Tragedy at Colorado's Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine: Rescue Mission Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Tragedy struck at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Colorado when an elevator malfunction resulted in the death of one person, leaving 12 others trapped underground. The incident occurred at a tourist site within the historic gold mine located near Cripple Creek.

Rescue operations are currently being conducted with urgency, as confirmed by Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell. Colorado Governor Jared Polis stated that the state has dispatched resources to assist the county in ensuring a swift and safe resolution. An afternoon press conference is scheduled to provide additional updates.

The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine, which first opened in the 1800s and closed in the 1960s, continues to offer tours that allow visitors to explore 100 stories beneath the Earth's surface. During these tours, guests are able to observe gold veins and experience an underground tram ride. Despite this equipment failure, there has been no collapse, according to the governor's office and local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024