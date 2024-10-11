Left Menu

Shanghai's Cultural Renaissance: Pioneering Digital Entertainment in Xuhui

The 2024 Shanghai Digital Cultural Industry High-Quality Development Conference in Xuhui District highlighted the future of the digital entertainment ecosystem. Key industry developments include an industry index, internationalization efforts, and revenue growth in the gaming sector. Xuhui aims to strengthen its position in cultural and creative industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-10-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 11:07 IST
Shanghai's Cultural Renaissance: Pioneering Digital Entertainment in Xuhui
  • Country:
  • China

The 2024 Shanghai Digital Cultural Industry High-Quality Development Conference recently convened in Xuhui District, Shanghai. This pivotal event focused on the evolution and future prospects of the digital entertainment ecosystem, revealing significant advancements in the sector.

Highlights included the launch of the China (Shanghai) digital entertainment industry index, crafted by the China Economic Information Service (CEIS), a subsidiary of Xinhua News Agency. This index serves as a crucial tool for monitoring and fostering innovation in the digital cultural space. Experts spotlighted Xuhui's robust industry foundation and global appeal, particularly with successful projects like 'Genshin Impact' and 'Arknights'.

Xuhui District, home to major gaming firms such as Tencent and NetEase, reported a substantial revenue of 75 billion yuan in 2023, marking it a significant player in Shanghai's gaming sector. The district aims to fortify its cultural industry cluster, promoting competitiveness and becoming a hub for research, development, and global interactions in digital economics and traditional culture integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024