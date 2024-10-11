Shanghai's Cultural Renaissance: Pioneering Digital Entertainment in Xuhui

The 2024 Shanghai Digital Cultural Industry High-Quality Development Conference recently convened in Xuhui District, Shanghai. This pivotal event focused on the evolution and future prospects of the digital entertainment ecosystem, revealing significant advancements in the sector.

Highlights included the launch of the China (Shanghai) digital entertainment industry index, crafted by the China Economic Information Service (CEIS), a subsidiary of Xinhua News Agency. This index serves as a crucial tool for monitoring and fostering innovation in the digital cultural space. Experts spotlighted Xuhui's robust industry foundation and global appeal, particularly with successful projects like 'Genshin Impact' and 'Arknights'.

Xuhui District, home to major gaming firms such as Tencent and NetEase, reported a substantial revenue of 75 billion yuan in 2023, marking it a significant player in Shanghai's gaming sector. The district aims to fortify its cultural industry cluster, promoting competitiveness and becoming a hub for research, development, and global interactions in digital economics and traditional culture integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)