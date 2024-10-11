Fendi's Creative Shift: Kim Jones Departs

Kim Jones, the esteemed artistic director of Fendi, is stepping down from his position at the Italian fashion powerhouse, though he will continue his tenure at Dior Homme, LVMH confirmed in a statement released Friday. This marks the latest transition in a wave of designer changes as leading labels respond to economic pressures.

Fendi has assured that details of a newly structured creative team will be disclosed "in due time," as reported by company insiders. Jones, a prominent figure in fashion, took over from the legendary Karl Lagerfeld in 2020, contributing to both the ready-to-wear and couture lines at Fendi.

The announcement follows a series of leadership appointments within LVMH, with Michel Rider set to replace Hedi Slimane at Celine and Sarah Burton assuming creative direction at Givenchy in recent developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)