Celebrating Vijayadashami: Triumph of Good Over Evil
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartwarming greetings to the nation on the occasion of Vijayadashami. The festival, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, commemorates Lord Ram's triumph over demon king Ravan and marks the conclusion of Durga Puja.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 08:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 08:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended heartwarming greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.
'I wish all of you achieve victory in every sphere of life with the blessings of Maa Durga and Prabhu Shri Ram,' he conveyed through the social media platform X.
Vijayadashami, a festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil, marks the end of Durga Puja and commemorates Lord Ram's victory over demon king Ravan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijayadashami
- Narendra Modi
- Dussehra
- Durga Puja
- Lord Ram
- Ravan
- triumph
- festival
- India
- celebration
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hero’s Welcome: Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Returns After Paris Olympics Triumph
Alcaraz and Pegula Triumph in China Open Thrillers
Shigeru Ishiba Triumphs in Leadership Bid, Aims to Rejuvenate Japan
FC Goa Triumphs in Thrilling 3-2 Victory Against East Bengal FC; Borja Herrera Shines with Hat-Trick
Jasmine Shekar Triumphs in 13th Leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour