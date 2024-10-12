Celebrating Vijayadashami: Triumph of Good Over Evil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended heartwarming greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.

'I wish all of you achieve victory in every sphere of life with the blessings of Maa Durga and Prabhu Shri Ram,' he conveyed through the social media platform X.

Vijayadashami, a festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil, marks the end of Durga Puja and commemorates Lord Ram's victory over demon king Ravan.

(With inputs from agencies.)