Village Rockstars 2: Triumph at Busan International Film Festival

Indian filmmaker Rima Das has once again captured the spotlight, as her latest project, 'Village Rockstars 2', clinches the distinguished Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival 2024. As the sequel to the acclaimed 'Village Rockstars', this film was the only Indian feature competing in the Jiseok Competition section.

The Kim Jiseok Award honors the legacy of its namesake, an advocate for Asian cinema, by recognizing films that embody the essence of contemporary Asian narratives. The jury, comprised of notable figures like Christian Jeune, Prasanna Vithanage, and Shin Suwon, praised Das' film for its authentic and poetic portrayal of life's journey through the eyes of a young girl.

'Village Rockstars 2', produced by Flying River Films and Akanga Film Asia, tells the poignant story of a teenage girl's quest for musical fulfillment amid life's harsh challenges, seeking harmony between music and life's realities. The film is set to premiere in India at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 in October.

