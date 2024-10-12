Dhoni's Haircut: The New Trendsetter

Star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has once again captured the public's attention, not for his legendary cricketing prowess, but due to a fresh, striking hairstyle that has taken social media by storm. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim unveiled Dhoni's stylish pompadour cut in a series of captivating photos posted recently.

The former Chennai Super Kings captain, affectionately known as 'Thala,' has dramatically swapped his signature long locks for a chic new look that left fans and celebrities alike in awe. Aalim Hakim's post highlighting Dhoni's transformation stands testament to the cricketer's enduring celebrity appeal beyond the cricket field.

Though Dhoni retired from all formats of cricket in August 2020, his storied career remains etched in the annals of sports history. Renowned for his calm demeanor and astute captaincy, Dhoni led India to major victories, including the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. He remains a hero for Chennai Super Kings, guiding them to multiple IPL triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)