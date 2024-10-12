Dhoni's Latest Hairstyle Takes Social Media by Storm, Not Cricket Skills
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the celebrated former cricketer, is making headlines for his new pompadour hairstyle. Shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, Dhoni’s look has captivated fans. Though retired from cricket, Dhoni's legendary career as a captain and player remains a significant part of his appeal.
- Country:
- India
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the iconic former captain of India's national cricket team, has once again become a prominent figure on social media. This time, however, it's not his legendary cricket skills that are drawing attention, but rather his striking new haircut. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared images of Dhoni sporting a fashionable pompadour look, which has captivated audiences online.
The acclaimed cricketer, widely respected for his leadership during one of India's most successful eras in cricket, opted for a chic transformation from his trademark long hair to this modern style. Hakim expressed his admiration for Dhoni with the caption, "Mahendra Singh Dhoni...The One & Only Our Thala." This phrase pays homage to Dhoni's reputation as a leader on and off the field.
Retired from all forms of cricket since August 15, 2020, Dhoni's illustrious career includes leading India to victories in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, and ICC Champions Trophy 2013. Known for his strategic acumen and calm demeanor, Dhoni has an enviable record, both in international cricket and the IPL, where he has led the Chennai Super Kings to multiple titles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhoni
- hairstyle
- pompadour
- cricket
- celebrity
- retirement
- CSK
- Aalim Hakim
- social media
- Thala
ALSO READ
Antoine Griezmann Announces Retirement from International Soccer
Antoine Griezmann Announces Retirement from International Football
Germany's Alexandra Popp Announces Retirement from International Football
Key Highlights in Entertainment: Black Market Tickets, Fashion Exits, and Celebrity Deaths
Daniel Day-Lewis Comes Out of Retirement for Son's Directorial Debut 'Anemone'