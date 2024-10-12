Maratha Activism Intensifies as Jarange Calls for Change
Activist Manoj Jarange warns the Maharashtra government of needing change if Maratha quota demands are unmet. As assembly polls near, Jarange alleges conspiracies against the community and urges justice. Despite a new law, he insists on OBC inclusion for Marathas, influencing local political dynamics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has issued a stern warning to the Maharashtra government, suggesting that a change in leadership may be necessary if the demands of the Maratha community remain unmet.
As the state gears up for assembly elections with the term ending on November 26, Jarange's address during the Vijayadashami rally in Beed raised concerns about a conspiracy against the Marathas.
Despite a recent 10% reservation provision, Jarange advocates for Maratha inclusion in the OBC segment, influencing political dynamics as the BJP-led NDA faces challenges in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
