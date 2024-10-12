Maratha Activism Intensifies as Jarange Calls for Change

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has issued a stern warning to the Maharashtra government, suggesting that a change in leadership may be necessary if the demands of the Maratha community remain unmet.

As the state gears up for assembly elections with the term ending on November 26, Jarange's address during the Vijayadashami rally in Beed raised concerns about a conspiracy against the Marathas.

Despite a recent 10% reservation provision, Jarange advocates for Maratha inclusion in the OBC segment, influencing political dynamics as the BJP-led NDA faces challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)