Left Menu

Maratha Activism Intensifies as Jarange Calls for Change

Activist Manoj Jarange warns the Maharashtra government of needing change if Maratha quota demands are unmet. As assembly polls near, Jarange alleges conspiracies against the community and urges justice. Despite a new law, he insists on OBC inclusion for Marathas, influencing local political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:13 IST
Maratha Activism Intensifies as Jarange Calls for Change
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has issued a stern warning to the Maharashtra government, suggesting that a change in leadership may be necessary if the demands of the Maratha community remain unmet.

As the state gears up for assembly elections with the term ending on November 26, Jarange's address during the Vijayadashami rally in Beed raised concerns about a conspiracy against the Marathas.

Despite a recent 10% reservation provision, Jarange advocates for Maratha inclusion in the OBC segment, influencing political dynamics as the BJP-led NDA faces challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024