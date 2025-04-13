Karnataka's Caste Census Sparks Reservation Debate

The Karnataka cabinet recently received a caste census report recommending an increase in reservations for Backward Communities from 32% to 51%. The report highlights that 70% of the state's population belongs to these communities.

The Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, often referred to as the caste census, argues for enhanced reservations in educational institutions, drawing parallels with Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand, which provide higher reservations based on backward class population.

According to the survey, the total Backward Communities population is 4,16,30,153, while the total sample survey covers a population of 5,98,14,942. Initially commissioned in 2015 by H Kantharaj, the survey was completed by Chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde and submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in February 2024.

