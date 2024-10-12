Manu Bhaker Stuns on Lakme Fashion Week Runway

Olympic medalist shooter Manu Bhaker has added another feather to her cap by making a memorable runway debut on the second day of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024. The event, renowned for its blend of fashion and elegance, saw Bhaker walking for prominent clothing brand Marks & Spencer.

Bhaker, who made headlines for clinching two bronze medals at this year's Paris Olympics, stepped onto the runway in an ensemble from Marks & Spencer's Autumn Winter '24 collection, named 'Big Autumn Energy.' The collection is a fusion of contemporary trends and classic sophistication, aiming to rejuvenate wardrobes for the season ahead.

Dressed in a sleek monochrome faux leather outfit, Bhaker exuded confidence. Her attire featured a high-waisted A-line leather-look midi skirt combined with a sleeveless top, embodying both comfort and elegance. Despite initial nerves, Bhaker expressed joy in debuting at the Lakme Fashion Week, highlighting her preference for comfortable yet stylish fashion choices.

