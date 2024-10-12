Left Menu

Manu Bhaker Stuns on Lakme Fashion Week Runway

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker made her runway debut at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024, showcasing Marks & Spencer's Autumn Winter '24 collection. Bhaker, known for her achievements in shooting, expressed excitement about embodying the collection's balance of comfort and style during her first walk on the fashion stage.

Olympic medalist shooter Manu Bhaker has added another feather to her cap by making a memorable runway debut on the second day of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024. The event, renowned for its blend of fashion and elegance, saw Bhaker walking for prominent clothing brand Marks & Spencer.

Bhaker, who made headlines for clinching two bronze medals at this year's Paris Olympics, stepped onto the runway in an ensemble from Marks & Spencer's Autumn Winter '24 collection, named 'Big Autumn Energy.' The collection is a fusion of contemporary trends and classic sophistication, aiming to rejuvenate wardrobes for the season ahead.

Dressed in a sleek monochrome faux leather outfit, Bhaker exuded confidence. Her attire featured a high-waisted A-line leather-look midi skirt combined with a sleeveless top, embodying both comfort and elegance. Despite initial nerves, Bhaker expressed joy in debuting at the Lakme Fashion Week, highlighting her preference for comfortable yet stylish fashion choices.

