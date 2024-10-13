Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for Alex Salmond: A Monumental Scottish Leader Passes at 69

Alex Salmond, former first minister of Scotland and a key advocate for Scottish independence, has died at 69 in North Macedonia. His legacy is significant in both Scottish and British politics. Salmond served as first minister from 2007 to 2014 and led the independence movement in 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-10-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 00:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, a pivotal figure in the push for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom, has died at the age of 69 in North Macedonia. His passing has prompted widespread tributes from across the political spectrum, acknowledging his monumental impact on both Scottish and British politics.

Salmond, who led the Scottish National Party and served as first minister from 2007 to 2014, was remembered by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as leaving a "lasting legacy" in Scotland's cultural and political landscape. Salmond spearheaded the 2014 independence referendum, although it did not succeed, with 45% voting in favor.

Having resigned from the SNP in 2018 due to sexual harassment allegations, Salmond later formed the Alba Party. Current SNP First Minister John Swinney expressed shock at his passing, while former Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledged Salmond's skill and passion for politics despite their differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

