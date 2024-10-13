Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Baba Siddique: A Political and Bollywood Stalwart

Baba Siddique, former Maharashtra minister and a significant figure in Bollywood circles, was shot dead in Mumbai. Celebrated for aiding Covid patients and organizing grand Iftar parties, Siddique was a key political leader, leaving Congress for NCP earlier this year, boosting the party's prospects in Mumbai.

Updated: 13-10-2024 06:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 06:48 IST
Baba Siddique
In a tragic incident, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was fatally shot in Mumbai, a city where he was widely recognized both in political and Bollywood circles. Known for his generous resolve to supply life-saving medicines during the Covid pandemic, Siddique had amassed respect and admiration from many.

At 66, Siddique played a pivotal role as a representative of the Bandra (West) seat in the Maharashtra assembly, also earning a reputable presence for his grand Iftar parties attended by Bollywood elite like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. His recent move from Congress to NCP was aimed at strengthening the party's influence in Mumbai.

Siddique's political journey was notably tied to the Gandhi family, marking a 48-year allegiance with Congress before his strategic switch to the NCP, which audiences saw as a significant shift before upcoming elections. However, his promising new beginnings were cut short on a fateful Saturday night at Kher Nagar. Now, as Mumbai mourns his loss, investigations are underway to bring justice to this leader's untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

