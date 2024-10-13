Legacy of GN Saibaba: A Struggle for Justice and Civil Liberties

GN Saibaba, a former Delhi University professor who was acquitted earlier this year of alleged Maoist links, has died in Hyderabad, as announced by his family on Sunday. Honoring his wishes, Saibaba's body will be donated to a hospital.

Saibaba was released from Nagpur jail in March after his acquittal by the High Court. At 54, he passed away due to post-operative complications, just months after his release.

The former English literature professor was appreciated for his advocacy on democratic rights, a cause close to him despite facing legal and personal hurdles. The narrative of his life and struggles remains an indelible mark on many hearts.

(With inputs from agencies.)