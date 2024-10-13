Left Menu

Legacy of GN Saibaba: A Struggle for Justice and Civil Liberties

Former DU professor GN Saibaba, acquitted of Maoist links, passed away in Hyderabad. His body will be donated as per his wishes, and his legacy continues to evoke public conscience. Saibaba was celebrated for his dedication to teaching and advocacy for democratic rights, despite facing immense personal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:42 IST
Legacy of GN Saibaba: A Struggle for Justice and Civil Liberties
GN Saibaba
  • Country:
  • India

GN Saibaba, a former Delhi University professor who was acquitted earlier this year of alleged Maoist links, has died in Hyderabad, as announced by his family on Sunday. Honoring his wishes, Saibaba's body will be donated to a hospital.

Saibaba was released from Nagpur jail in March after his acquittal by the High Court. At 54, he passed away due to post-operative complications, just months after his release.

The former English literature professor was appreciated for his advocacy on democratic rights, a cause close to him despite facing legal and personal hurdles. The narrative of his life and struggles remains an indelible mark on many hearts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024