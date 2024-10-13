Kullu's Divine Gathering: A Dussehra Like No Other

The internationally acclaimed Kullu Dussehra festival kicked off with grandeur on Sunday, marking a significant cultural event as devotees gathered for the traditional 'Shobha Yatra' of Lord Raghunath. The deity's procession, originating from the Sultanpur temple, traversed to Dhalpur Maidan in a ceremonial chariot.

The yatra attracted thousands of devotees who participated in the auspicious act of pulling the chariot ropes, signifying their faith and devotion. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the festival and joined the yatra alongside Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjay Karol, highlighting the festival's prominence.

This unique festival, contrasting with other Dussehra celebrations, omits the traditional Ramleela and effigy burnings. Instead, concluding with 'Lanka Dahan', its ceremonial history dates to the 17th century with Lord Raghunath as the presiding deity, established by King Jagat Singh. Recognized by the state government as an 'International Festival', it remains an emblem of Himachal Pradesh's devout culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)