Amarnath Yatra 2023: Enthusiastic Devotees Prepare for a Sacred Journey

Amarnath Yatra registrations kicked off with eager pilgrims lining up for the sacred journey. Health check-ups, a crucial part of the registration, are being conducted to ensure the well-being of all participants. The pilgrimage journey is slated to start on July 3 from Pahalgam and Baltal routes and will end on August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

Rohit, a returning devotee, shared his excitement over the preparations, highlighting the health assessment protocols in place. Likewise, Sonia Mehra expressed her enthusiasm for her second experience, hoping to make it a yearly tradition. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, released the schedule in March during a SASB meeting aimed at enhancing pilgrims' services.

Efforts to optimize facilities continue, with the board proposing enhancements in Jammu, Srinagar, and other areas. Discussions included expanding lodging, improving centers for e-KYC facilitation, providing RFID cards, and enabling on-the-spot registrations. The focus remains on ensuring comprehensive amenities along the pilgrimage path, garnering ample support from local departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)