Amarnath Yatra 2023: Enthusiastic Devotees Prepare for a Sacred Journey
Registrations for the 2023 Amarnath Yatra commenced with queues of excited devotees signing up. Health checks are required, enhancing safety for participants. The trek begins July 3 from Pahalgam and Baltal, concluding on August 9. Authorities focus on improving facilities and easing pilgrim processes.
Amarnath Yatra registrations kicked off with eager pilgrims lining up for the sacred journey. Health check-ups, a crucial part of the registration, are being conducted to ensure the well-being of all participants. The pilgrimage journey is slated to start on July 3 from Pahalgam and Baltal routes and will end on August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.
Rohit, a returning devotee, shared his excitement over the preparations, highlighting the health assessment protocols in place. Likewise, Sonia Mehra expressed her enthusiasm for her second experience, hoping to make it a yearly tradition. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, released the schedule in March during a SASB meeting aimed at enhancing pilgrims' services.
Efforts to optimize facilities continue, with the board proposing enhancements in Jammu, Srinagar, and other areas. Discussions included expanding lodging, improving centers for e-KYC facilitation, providing RFID cards, and enabling on-the-spot registrations. The focus remains on ensuring comprehensive amenities along the pilgrimage path, garnering ample support from local departments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
