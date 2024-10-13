India and Albania: A Strategic Partnership in the Balkans

Albania aims to establish itself as a strategic ally for India within the Balkan region, as part of efforts to forge smarter alliances in today's intricate global political climate. Blendi Gonxhja, Albania's Minister of Economy, Culture, and Innovation, emphasized the country's role in regional stability and its impending EU accession.

Gonxhja appealed to the Indian government to consider geopolitical and diplomatic relations with Albania, underscoring the importance of strategic partnerships. He highlighted untapped collaboration potential between India and Albania in areas such as business, culture, and tourism, with considerable opportunities and incentives for Indian companies.

Positioning itself as a European entry point for Indian businesses, Albania champions ease of access through a relaxed visa regime and plans to attract Indian tourists and filmmakers with its scenic landscapes. Additionally, the Albanian government seeks investors who honor cultural values, aiming to facilitate high-level visits and business exchanges to bolster ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)