E Cape MEC Hands Over Tools to Boost Agriculture and Rural Enterprises

Eastern Cape MEC for Agriculture, Nonceba Kontsiwe, has unveiled a major support initiative aimed at strengthening the rural economy by empowering emerging farmers, small enterprises, and creative-sector entrepreneurs through the provision of essential production tools and equipment.

During an event in Zwelitsha Village, Matatiele, on Wednesday, the MEC handed over a package of agricultural and industrial tools, including two hand-held tractors, 30 industrial sewing machines, a pottery wheel, and a free-standing slab roller. The beneficiaries include youth- and women-led cooperatives as well as small enterprises across the Alfred Nzo District.

Kontsiwe said the initiative is part of the department’s broader mission to empower women, youth, and persons with disabilities, while helping rural communities build sustainable livelihoods.

Strengthening Agricultural Production

The department invested R198 000 in the procurement of hand-held tractors intended to boost production capacity for small-scale and emerging farmers. Kontsiwe said the tractors will help reduce manual labour, improve crop yields and create job opportunities.

The Matatiele handover also marked the launch of a provincial pilot programme that will see farmers in all districts benefit from 14 hand-held tractors acquired by the department.

The MEC expressed pride in the growing presence of young people in agriculture:

“Tractors are in high demand but very expensive, so we explored hand-held tillers. With these machines, it is easy to cover large tracts of land. We are piloting this programme, and I am happy that young people appreciate the tools. We hope communities across the province will embrace them.”

She added that the initiative supports Ilima Lokulima, a provincial programme that encourages communities to plant gardens, improve food security and collectively fight poverty.

Farmers Welcome the Equipment

One of the beneficiaries, 28-year-old farmer Luvo Mxhakaza, who owns the Shiya’s and Son enterprise, said the new machinery would be transformative.

“This will assist me a lot in planting, ploughing, and removing weeds. I used to rely on spades and forks, but this machine will make my work easier and inspire me to grow more vegetables.”

Mxhakaza currently farms four hectares of vegetables and hires at least three workers during planting and harvesting seasons. His produce supplies hawkers and supermarkets in Matatiele.

Supporting Clothing and Creative Enterprises

In addition to agricultural support, the department invested R504 224 in tools for small enterprises, including industrial sewing machines, a pottery wheel and a slab roller. These resources support 16 enterprises with 25 beneficiaries across Alfred Nzo District.

Kontsiwe said the sewing and industrial machines will help small clothing and textile businesses—many of which are women-owned—improve product quality and meet market standards.

“My dream is to see their clothes being sold by reputable clothing stores,” she said.

Entrepreneur Ntombizodwa Lithole, owner of Mthimkhulu Enterprise, said the new machinery would help her expand operations:

“I have been battling to keep up with the demand, but now the machines will be a relief. I will also be able to hire someone to assist me, and for that I am grateful.”

Building a Stronger Rural Economy

The department said the interventions are designed to:

Boost grain, vegetable and livestock production

Strengthen food security in rural communities

Support growth in the clothing and textile sector

Promote rural entrepreneurship and small-business development

These targeted investments, the department added, are essential to creating sustainable jobs and ensuring communities in the Eastern Cape continue to grow their local economies through diversified production.