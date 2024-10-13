Left Menu

Harrison Ford Embraces Laughter in New Role on Apple TV+'s 'Shrinking'

Harrison Ford, aged 82, discusses his enduring passion for acting and human connection, emphasizing humor's role in his work. While promoting 'Shrinking' on Apple TV+, Ford reveals his enjoyment of the company of creative peers and his likeness for humor in both serious and comedic projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 23:33 IST
Harrison Ford Embraces Laughter in New Role on Apple TV+'s 'Shrinking'
Harrison Ford (Photo/Instagram/@appletv). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Harrison Ford, the iconic actor celebrated for his roles as Han Solo and Indiana Jones, recently opened up about his enduring passion for the art of acting, particularly emphasizing the significance of human connection. At 82, Ford is starring in 'Shrinking', an Apple TV+ series, where he finds joy in the process of creation alongside a talented cast.

In a recent interview, Ford expressed his appreciation for the chance to engage with skilled and experienced colleagues. 'Oh man, I get out of it essential human contact. I get to imagine with people that have great skill and experience.... It's fun to work with these people,' he remarked. 'Shrinking', co-created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, follows a narrative centered around Jimmy, a grieving therapist played by Segel, who begins sharing his unfiltered thoughts with clients, shunning conventional ethics.

Ford, portraying Dr. Paul Rhoades, head of a cognitive behavioural practice and Jimmy's colleague, unveils a lighter side of himself. Known for serious roles, Ford identifies humor's significance in his projects. He stated, 'In a way, yes, because the jokes really are the surprise in everything, in a serious movie or in a streaming comedy.' Ford's inclination for humor echoes his early love for jokes, inspired by his father's storytelling. Looking forward, Ford continues to blend drama and comedy seamlessly, with 'Shrinking' season two premiering on Apple TV+ on October 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024