Empowering Tomorrow: The Safe City Initiative in Thane
A collaborative effort between the Thane Police and the Child and Women Safety Endeavour Foundation, the 'Safe City' campaign in Thane has educated over 11,000 students about cyber threats, addiction, sexual abuse, and mental health over the past three months, aiming to create a safer community.
- Country:
- India
A joint initiative in Thane, focusing on crucial safety issues like cyber threats, addiction, sexual abuse, and mental health, has successfully reached over 11,000 students in just three months, according to local police reports.
The 'Safe City' campaign, led by the Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre in collaboration with the Child and Women Safety Endeavour Foundation, aims to empower students by fostering a culture of security and awareness within schools and communities.
Supported by various police officials, this initiative has played a significant role in building trust and empowerment among the youth, thereby contributing to a safer environment in Thane city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brother Accidentally Injures Sibling with Illegal Firearm in Thane
Insurance Companies Compete in Thane: A Relief for Accident Victims
Police Help Centres Enhancing Commuter Safety in Thane
Fire Erupts at Thane's Emerald Plaza, No Casualties Reported
Prime Minister Modi to Visit Thane for Women's Empowerment Event