Empowering Tomorrow: The Safe City Initiative in Thane

A joint initiative in Thane, focusing on crucial safety issues like cyber threats, addiction, sexual abuse, and mental health, has successfully reached over 11,000 students in just three months, according to local police reports.

The 'Safe City' campaign, led by the Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre in collaboration with the Child and Women Safety Endeavour Foundation, aims to empower students by fostering a culture of security and awareness within schools and communities.

Supported by various police officials, this initiative has played a significant role in building trust and empowerment among the youth, thereby contributing to a safer environment in Thane city.

(With inputs from agencies.)