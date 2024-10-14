Indigenous Peoples Day: Celebrating Culture and Mobilizing Native Votes

Native Americans across the United States will observe Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday, marking the event with celebrations of their rich history and culture, alongside a pressing focus on voter mobilization efforts.

From Minneapolis to Virginia Tech, events are planned to encourage Native voter outreach ahead of the presidential election. While Indigenous Peoples Day is not a federal holiday, it is recognized in 17 states, including Washington and South Dakota, coinciding with Columbus Day.

The day holds significant political weight, as seen in the 2020 presidential elections where Native voters played a crucial role. Advocacy groups, like the National Urban Indian Family Coalition, emphasize the importance of voter turnout and organizing events nationwide to empower Native voices.

