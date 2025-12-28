Left Menu

Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

Guinea votes in a presidential election expected to grant Mamady Doumbouya a seven-year mandate, following his 2021 coup. The election marks a return to civilian rule, with little opposition to Doumbouya. Resource nationalism and ambitious development plans fuel his popularity among the youth, despite restricted political activity.

Guinea went to the polls for a presidential election on Sunday, anticipating the widely predicted victory of Mamady Doumbouya, the leader who took power after a 2021 coup. With former President Alpha Conde and opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo in exile, Doumbouya is set for a seven-year mandate, signifying Guinea's return to civilian rule.

Polling began early in Conakry, and despite some minor delays, voter turnout appeared robust. Many in the capital viewed the election outcome as inevitable. Doumbouya's backing of resource nationalism, particularly in the lucrative bauxite and iron ore sectors, alongside his youth, have bolstered his support among younger voters.

In preparation for an expected economic resurgence, Doumbouya has shifted key industry assets to state ownership. However, the campaign has faced criticism for curbing political freedom, with allegations of restricting opposition activities and media. These conditions have raised concerns about the electoral process's credibility ahead of the provisional results.

