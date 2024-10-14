A New Era: Women in the Vatican Synod

In a historic move, Sister Nathalie Becquart broke centuries of tradition by becoming the first woman to vote at a Vatican meeting in 2021. Appointed undersecretary to the synod by Pope Francis, she serves as a symbol of change in the Catholic Church.

The synod, which opened its second session on October 2, 2024, focuses on themes of "communion, participation, and mission," with a notable emphasis on women's roles. Becquart is joined by 53 other female participants, both lay and religious, who aim to reshape the church's hierarchical structure.

The involvement of women in Vatican affairs has a long history. From the uninvited presence at Vatican I to the incremental progress at Vatican II, women have consistently critiqued and influenced church policies. Though ordination remains out of reach, their growing presence hints at a future of more inclusive governance.

