A Teacher's Legacy: Remembering Brother Eric D'Souza's Impact on Generations

Brother Eric D'Souza, a beloved teacher to generations, including Shah Rukh Khan and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, passed away at 74. Known for his pioneering role in education, he left a lasting legacy, particularly influencing his students in Delhi and Shillong. His commitment to education was widely celebrated.

Updated: 14-10-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:17 IST
Brother Eric D'Souza, a revered educator who left an indelible mark on many students, has died at the age of 74. Known for his mentorship to luminaries like Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, D'Souza's career was celebrated for its dedication to fostering young minds.

D'Souza, who suffered from Parkinson's disease, breathed his last at Shanti Niwas in Vasco. His passing comes just months after a Congress leader urged Shah Rukh Khan to visit the ailing teacher, who had been instrumental in his formative years. Students from St Columba's School in Delhi and St Edmund's in Shillong fondly remember him as an inspiring figure.

As a devoted member of the Christian Brothers congregation, D'Souza was a pioneer in education, founding Providence School for underprivileged children. His contributions are celebrated by many, including Conrad Sangma, who described him as an 'exceptional educator'. His funeral will take place in his native Shillong on Wednesday.

